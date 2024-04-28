UBOS dispatches Census materials

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics has dispatched the first batch of materials for the upcoming population census, scheduled between May 10th and 19th. Tablets have been sent to six districts in Northern Uganda, including Gulu, Alebtong, Apac, Amolatar, and Otuke. UBOS Executive Director Chris Mukiza emphasized the importance of vigilance in ensuring the safekeeping of all electronic devices. However, Mukiza noted malpractices in the recruitment process, where some individuals who didn't undergo interviews were appointed as enumerators. He promised to address this issue before the census commences.