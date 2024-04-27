How UIA deals with challenges faced by investors | TALK OF THE NATION

Recently, the Minister of State for Investment, Evelyn Anite, was in the news for reasons related to investor incentives. She expressed concern that some unscrupulous land dealers were selling government land in industrial parks, including the one in Namanve. Since then, there have been concerns about whether incentives for investors are for sale. To help us appreciate the situation, we had Uganda Investment Authority Executive Director ROBERT MUKIZA.