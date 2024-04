Aga Khan commissions Nakawa Specialty Centre

The State Minister for Health, Margaret Muhanga, has lauded the Aga Khan University for its continued investment in the country’s health and education sectors. The commendation came during the commissioning of the Nakawa Aga Khan Specialty Centre, which is planned to offer a wide range of specialized healthcare services. Meanwhile, the Aga Khan University management says the facility is ready to receive patients starting on Monday next week.