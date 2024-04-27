Shortage of coaching talent haunts athletics

Athletics is the number one Golden sport in Uganda when it comes to international performances. Over the years, the sport has produced numerous champions on the international scene, including double world record holder Joshua Cheptegei in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters. However, the sport is technically struggling on the local scene in terms of coaching and talent development, with only a handful of coaches handling the mushrooming talent in different regions of the country. NTV Sport set out to interrogate the genesis of the problem.