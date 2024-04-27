Civil society calls for action against torture of children

Children's rights organizations want the government to prioritize issues of child torture and harassment at the upcoming International Children's Rights Conference set to be held in Colombia’s capital, Bogota. Uganda is among the over 190 countries that have been invited to take part in the first-ever Children’s Rights Conference in November, where issues affecting children’s rights globally will be tabled and discussed. The civil society organizations, united as the Uganda Child Rights NGO Network, also want the funding and creation of an integrated child protection system to be placed on the conference agenda.