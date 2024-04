Equity Bank Uganda graduates student leaders

Equity Bank Uganda has commissioned the third cohort of 110 student leaders drawn from a program for selected well-performing but underprivileged learners at a ceremony in Lubowa along Entebbe Road. The 110 students were selected after excelling in their A-levels in various districts where the bank has branches. The learners were nurtured in leadership and mentorship skills to help them better cope in the workspace in the future.