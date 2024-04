Bika Bya Buganda returns as Butiko beats Mamba Gabunga 3- 2

In the Bika Bya Buganda Football tournament, the matches kicked off Saturday afternoon at Muteesa 11 Stadium in Wankulukuku. Obutiko Clan has beaten Emmamba Gabunga 3-2 goals, with Edrine Kagende, Richard Wandyaka, and Steven Namuwanda scoring for Butiko, while John Wesley Kisakye scored for Mmamba. Earlier, the Nyonyi Nyange Clan beat Emmaba Gabunga in the Netball finals to be crowned this year's champions.