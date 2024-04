PM orders fraudulent land titles cancelled in Kikuube

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has directed Kikuube district authorities to cancel eight land titles allegedly obtained fraudulently. The directive follows complaints from local leaders about alleged land grabbers who are threatening to evict hundreds of people from their ancestral land in the Kikuube district. The prime minister's call came as she presided over the belated Women's Day celebrations in Kikuube district.