Government pledges support for Arts sector

The government has reiterated its commitment to supporting the arts sector in the country, aiming to enable individuals involved in this sector to benefit from their skills. Minister for Information and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, acknowledged longstanding calls for support in the sector and stated that the government is now working towards enacting regulations to ensure that everyone involved in the arts industry benefits from their work. Baryomunsi made these remarks while launching a movie called "The Care Giver," produced by Tick Bedside Nursing Care, at the National Theatre.