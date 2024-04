Hippos beat Buffaloes 40-21 in Rugby championship quarter finals

In Rugby, Hippos Rugby Club defeated Buffaloes 40 points to 21 in the first leg of this year's Nile Special Rugby Championship Quarter Finals at Dam Waters Ground in Jinja. The Jinja-based side, which finished in 2nd position in the regular season, will hope to secure a semi-final berth in the second leg next weekend at the Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.