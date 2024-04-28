Museveni commends Dr. Lillian Aber's appointment

President Museveni has commended the recently appointed Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, Dr. Lillian Aber, for demonstrating that being disadvantaged at birth is not a disability. Aber, who also serves as the Woman Member of Parliament for Kitgum District, confirmed that she hails from a very humble background and faced numerous hardships while growing up. According to the minister, she nearly gave up at one point. The commendation was made as the minister held a thanksgiving ceremony in Kitgum town to mark her appointment to the cabinet.