Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Daughters kill 89-year-old mother over land sale
  • 2 National How Busia man accused of defiling grandchild was tracked
  • 3 National Over 1,600 locals stranded after Lake Victoria water levels rise in Jinja
  • 4 National Elderly excited after govt lowers SAGE age
  • 5 National Museveni hails ex-President Muwanga's wife at her funeral