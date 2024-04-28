Uganda Cancer Institute expands Mbarara center

The Uganda Cancer Institute is upgrading the Cancer Unit at Mbarara Referral Hospital into a regional physical cancer center to address the increasing number of patients in the western region. According to the Executive Director of the Uganda Cancer Institute, Dr. Jackson Orem, this initiative is part of the broader government plan to construct at least four regional cancer centers across the country. Dr. Orem explained that regional centers will bring cancer services closer to patients and alleviate the burden at the National Cancer Institute in Mulago.