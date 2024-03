Former Rubaga Commissioner Burora Requests pardon, resigns amid controversy

Former Rubaga Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Anderson Burora, Requests Pardon from President Museveni and Resigns from Service. Burora cited loss of public trust and other reasons in a letter dated March 20th. His suspension followed negative statements regarding Speaker of Parliament Anita Amongo's spending of taxpayers' money. Baker Mulinde interviews him about his plans post-retirement.