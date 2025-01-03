Former Daily Monitor journalist dies in motor accident

Tragedy has struck the Ugandan journalism community with the sudden death of renowned security reporter Risdel Kasasira. The former Daily Monitor journalist perished in a fatal car accident on Kashagama Road in Kalagala Malyansimbi Village, Lyantonde District, while returning from his village in Kashari, Mbarara District. According to Traffic and Road Safety Police, the car lost control and veered off the road before ending up in a water trench. Kasasira was killed on the spot, while his wife and two children, who were traveling with him, survived with injuries.