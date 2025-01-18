Former Buyaga MP Ignatius Besisira laid to rest in his homeland

Former Member of Parliament for Buyaga County in Kagadi, Ignatius Besisira, has been laid to rest at his ancestral village of Igayaza in Paacwa Sub County, Kagadi District. Representing the government, Vice President Jessica Alupo commended the deceased for his contribution to the country’s development. The official funeral for the 68-year-old, who suddenly passed away earlier this week, was attended by several government officials, including Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.