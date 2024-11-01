Florence Mugasha reflects on 35 years of public service

Florence Mugasha would have been a minister of Public Service. After all, she had given 35 years of her life to government service, including a six-year stint as the Secretary to the Cabinet. However, she turned the president down and concentrated on making inroads into the education sector. As she told Gillian Nantume, her life has been a journey of firsts, memories, and a few regrets. Mugasha says she has been denied the authorization to write her biography.