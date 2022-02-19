Fire wipes out businesses in Fort Portal

Traders in Fort Portal are counting losses after a massive fire gutted their after fire gutted furniture workshops and motor spare hub shops in Kisenyi village, yesterday. The fire gutted several shops, garages, rental houses and planet Inn guest house, despite police fire brigade efforts to contain the situation. The deputy RCC Fort Portal Mr Festus Bandeeba said the police appealed for assistance from Mubende and Kasese before they were able to contain the fire. Fortunately no one was injured.