Finance Ministry to set 15 trillion to end debt

The Ministry of Finance is proposing to allocate UGX 15Tn of the intended UGX 43Tn budget for the FY 2022/2023 towards paying off Uganda's Public Debt. Of this, UGX 4.5Tn will go towards paying interest on domestic debt, UGX 3.3Tn on external debts while UGX 7.5Tn will be for paying the principal of the loans.