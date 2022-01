FIGHT OVER KUMI DIOCESE: Ngora christians blocked from cathedral

Police heavily deployed and cordoned off St. Philip Church of Uganda Ngora Cathedral denying all Christians access to the premises for Sunday’s prayers citing security issues. This follows an arrangement by a section of believers who had organised to hold prayers to purportedly seek God’s intervention to have the former Bishop-elect Rev. Charles Okunya consecrated as the second Bishop of Kumi Church of Uganda Diocese.