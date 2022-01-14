FELIX OKOT OGONG: Dokolo south MP is injured in nasty accident

The Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogong is nursing injuries sustained after a traffic accident in Dokolo district. The accident occurred early today at Agwata Junction in Agwata town council. Ogong and his political assistant Tony Okello were driving from the MP’s farm in Agwata town council in a Toyota Land Cruiser registration Number UBB 972S when the accident happened. According to Moses Okot Bitek, the vice-chairperson of the Lango parliamentary caucus, the two crashed as they tried to dodge a cyclist carrying a bag of charcoal. The vehicle reportedly lost control and overturned injuring the two-car occupants. They were taken to Lira Medical Center in Lira City for further treatment and later transferred to Mulago Hospital. On Tuesday, a fatal accident claimed the lives of 9 market vendors in Lira district.