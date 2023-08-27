FDC's Amuriat to meet Birigwa over conference differences

FDC party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat says he is set to meet with party chairperson Wasswa Birigwa to iron out differences, relating to a call for a national delegates' conference in October this year. According to Amuriat, he and Birigwa will meet before the end of the month, seeking to resolve the differences affecting the FDC. Amuriat is hopeful that this meeting will set the ground for the party’s delegates' conference where new party leaders at all levels will be elected. Amuriat made these remarks during a fundraising and a thanksgiving service for the Soroti District Member of Parliament Adeke Ebaju. Earlier, Biriggwa and the party Vice Chairperson for eastern Uganda insisted that they are determined to attend a delegates' conference on September 19th.