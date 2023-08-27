Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Uganda produces 4,000 metric tonnes of honey per annum - report
  • 2 World Wagner boss Prigozhin's death confirmed as anger builds
  • 3 News Mnangagwa hails 'mature democracy' after disputed re-election
  • 4 National Two suspected goat thieves killed, bodies burnt
  • 5 World Prigozhin: Russia's mercenary supremo turned Kremlin enemy