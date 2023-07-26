FDC chairpersons give their take on happenings in their party

Chairpersons of the FDC party in Busoga, Bukedi, Tooro, Rwenzori, and Bunyoro sub-regions and Kapchorwa district have blamed the divisions among the party leaders for derailing support at the grassroots. In the eastern Uganda meeting held in Jinja, the leaders said the conflict contributed to the low turn-up at the recent party elections. From the West, the chairpersons unanimously resolved to boycott the party structure's elections until the National Council restores harmony in the party. Take a look.