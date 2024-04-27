Farmers remind government about unfulfilled promises regarding FMD

Months after the government declared a foot and mouth disease outbreak in many parts of the country, farmers say they are stuck. They want the government to look into solutions. The call came as farmers gathered to mark World Veterinary Day in Rakai district, Kyotera, and Sembabule districts. The farmers say they are tired of dealing with fake concoctions and want the government to avail them with the Foot and Mouth Disease vaccine and other genuine drugs to curb animal health problems.