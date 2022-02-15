FAMILY PLANNING: Study report shows more Ugandan women using contraceptives

Over the last year, Uganda has registered a substantial increase in the number of women using contraceptives. This information was released by the Performance Monitoring Action Uganda Project, as part of the dissemination of results of a study carried out between September and November last year. The study also found that the proportion of government health facilities offering family planning commodities and maintaining the stock of the same commodities has also been steadily increasing over time.