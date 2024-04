Family of six resides in Ggaba swamp

The 2029/2020 Uganda Household Survey found that one in five people in Uganda is too poor to afford 6,000 shillings per day. Among those in this category is David Mumbere, a resident of Katogo zone, Ggaba in Kampala's Makindye division. Mumbere says his family has fallen on hard times, which means they sometimes survive on a cup of porridge and one meal a day. RITA KANYA brings you this story.