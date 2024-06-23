Experts weigh in on UNEB’s new exam grading system

Education experts are calling for an overhaul of the country’s entire education system if it is to realize the desired outputs. This comes days after the Uganda National Examinations Board announced a change in the grading system for O-level exams, shifting the distinctions and credits to alphabetical scores in grading candidates. Speaking to NTV General Secretary of the Uganda National Teachers Union Filbert Baguma says there is also a need to increase funding to the education sector.