Experts urge pregnant women to seek specialized care for safe deliveries

As the world observes the 18 Days of Activism for Safe Delivery, under the theme 'Safe Birth for Healthy Mothers and Babies: Our Collective Responsibility,' medical professionals at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital are urging pregnant women to seek specialized healthcare at designated health centers instead of relying on traditional birth attendants during delivery. Professor Musa Kayondo, Head of the Gynaecology Department at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, emphasized that the Safe Birth Awareness Months aim to ensure mothers experience a safe antenatal period, safe delivery, and a healthy post-birth period.