Experts ask president Museveni to let institutions work

Governance experts have questioned the formula used by President Museveni to determine the difference between mistakes and deliberate acts of corruption. President Museveni, in rebuking corruption during the delivery of the State of the Nation address, pledged to crush dishonest-corrupt individuals and not those who commit mistakes. However, policy analysts advise that the government should leave institutions mandated to fight graft to do their jobs.