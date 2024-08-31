Ex- Amin Minister Gama says peaceful change of power is an illusion

Lt. Col. Ernest Obitre-Gama has held the same rank since July 1970. He deserted the army in 1972 after President Idi Amin retired him from his ministerial post, as announced on Radio Uganda. Over the years, he has served as an ambassador and is now a commissioner with the Demobilisation Resettlement team for the Northern Region of the Amnesty Commission. The octogenarian believes that a peaceful change of power is an illusion. GILLIAN NANTUME caught up with him at his home in Arua District just before a game of golf.