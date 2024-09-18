EOC: Exorbitant school fees creating school drop outs

Education experts from the Equal Opportunities Commission Uganda have called on the government to review policies on school fees charged by schools across the country. Presenting a study on fees charged by selected government and private schools and their impact on vulnerable groups in Kampala, Susan Nambatya, a researcher at the Commission, highlighted that many schools continue to charge high fees, along with additional costs, causing many vulnerable learners to drop out.