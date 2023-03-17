Education ministry acknowledges challenges after 25 years of UPE

The government has started working on a framework to regulate the teaching of children in early childhood development education. According to the minister of state for higher education Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo, the government has realized that its efforts in improving the country’s education system depend on laying a proper foundation for the country’s learners, starting at the nursery level. Amidst these efforts, the government will also continue trying to address the challenges affecting the provision of universal education in Uganda.