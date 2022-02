Education funding board unveils new list of student loan scheme beneficiaries

The Higher Education Student’s Financing Board has released the second list for this academic year’s government school fees loan beneficiaries. 610 students from all districts of the country were selected bringing the number of those that will benefit to 1,530 beneficiaries. State Minister for Primary Education, Joyce Moriku urged the debtors to work hard and be able to repay the revolving fund.