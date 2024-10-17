EACOP construction making steady progress in Albertine region

The construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline has commenced in the Albertine region, with stakeholders expressing optimism; that its completion will be a game changer in realising Uganda's first oil exports. The pipeline is seen as a crucial infrastructure for facilitating the export of the country’s vast oil reserves. Officials noted that Uganda's oil deposits are substantial, and East African companies alone may not be able to fully utilise them, making the pipeline essential for exportation. NTV accompanied the State Minister for Economic Monitoring to assess the progress in the Albertine region's oil sector .