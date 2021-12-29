DUBAI FLIGHT BAN: Travelers, businesses scramble for solutions

Tuesday's suspension of flights from Entebbe to Dubai has left air travel operators and labour export companies scrambling to deliver a full refund to affected travellers. The operators say the suspension amounts to a massive loss since the tax deductions for every ticket won’t be refunded. However, as JACKSON ONYANGO reports, airliners and traders are pleased that they are still able to continue with freight services from either side before returning with passengers from Dubai.