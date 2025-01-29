DRC Crisis: A 30-year conflict fueled by Rwandan Genocide aftermath

The resource-rich country, now facing a major rebel attack, has been plagued by conflict for more than 30 years. Around one million refugees from Rwanda, mostly Hutus fearing they would be targeted by Tutsis, fled to Zaire in 1994 at the end of the Rwandan genocide. Along with the masses of civilians came the leadership of the Rwandan genocide, the Rwandan Armed Forces, and their militia allies, the Interahamwe. The influx of refugees destabilized the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing an impoverished population, radicalized ideology, and a recent history of extreme violence. Lydia Felly Akullu brings us the chronology of key events that followed