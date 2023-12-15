Defence sector to take lion’s share of 2024 25 budget

A breakdown of the budget framework paper reveals that security will dominate the national budget if the allocations are maintained in the final plan. Security has been allocated 5.1 trillion shillings, a slight decrease from the 5.2 trillion shillings allocated in the current financial year. However, there is significant interest among MPs for prioritizing road infrastructure in the budget, with it being rated second in the combined budget of the Ministry of Works and Uganda National Roads Authority.