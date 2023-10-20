David Balondemu allegedly involved in fake gold scam

David Balondemu, the chairperson of Kampala District Land Board has been remanded to Luzira prison after being charged with fraudulently obtaining money from a Korean national in a fake gold transaction. The group allegedly conspired to obtain 600,000 US dollars by falsely pretending that they were selling 53 kgs of gold to a one HYUN UK KIM. It is alleged that Balondemu together with another Eric Goeffrey Mkwe who is on the run, James Mugisha and Godfrey Maviiri committed the crime between March and November 2021. Maviiri and Mugisha are already i