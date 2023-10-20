Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Joy as Lwengo public school gets new Shs9b facilities
  • 2 National Youth accuse officials of politicising government programmes
  • 3 National Nile Breweries unveils Shs450m for Kyabazinga wedding
  • 4 National Henry Kyemba to be accorded official burial
  • 5 National Woman sentenced to life in jail for sacrificing landlord’s child