Coalition of religious leaders oppose gov't's move to regulate churches

As the country prepares for Uganda Martyrs Day festivities, a coalition of religious leaders and legal experts, represented by the International Centre for Religious Advocacy and Development (ICRAD), has voiced opposition to a government proposal aimed at regulating churches. Speaking to reporters in Kampala yesterday, ICRAD Director Wisdom Peter Katumba criticized the policy’s purported intention to increase government oversight, suggesting it could politicize religion and consolidate control under the government.