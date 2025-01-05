Climate change challenges coffee farmers in Bushenyi district

Climate change has become a formidable challenge for coffee farmers in Uganda, including those in Bushenyi District. Erratic weather patterns, prolonged droughts, and an upsurge in pests and diseases have severely affected coffee yields, threatening livelihoods and the country’s coffee industry. Yet, amidst these challenges, farmers in Bushenyi District are employing innovative strategies to sustain production and keep pace with the booming global demand for coffee.