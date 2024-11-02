Clean cooking appliances remain expensive, government asked to chip in

Many women continue to express concern at the high cost of cooking appliances, despite heavy investments in clean solutions from both public and private sectors in Uganda, which hinders the transition to cleaner energy. One of the main reasons for these high prices is that investors often receive short concession periods, making it difficult to recover their investments in time. As a result, they set higher prices for clean cooking technologies In light of this challenge, women entrepreneurs are calling onto government to step in and make clean cooking solutions more affordable and accessible.