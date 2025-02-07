Chief Justice demands apology from ULS president

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo is warning of stern action against the executive of Uganda Law Society over the use of ungodly foul language against judicial officers. Owiny-Dollo asserted that his words were not a threat but real, provided they failed to start on a clean slate. He set this as a condition for a resumption of relations between the judiciary and the Uganda Law Society, which he says is premised on an offer of an apology to Justice Musa Ssekana. However, as JACKSON ONYANGO reports, the Uganda Law Society President, Isaac Ssemakadde, swears that there will be no apology.