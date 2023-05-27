Challenges that motorists face in accessing Masaka

Kalungu District leaders and the locals have appealed to the government to urgently intervene and work on the impassable roads in the district. This after River Katonga washed away the bridge at Katonga along the Kampala - Masaka highway making transport between the two districts of Kalungu and Gomba difficult. JJINGO FRANCIS was in the area and found that the locals were now using canoes to cross from Kalungu to Gomba, a would-be alternative route from Villa Maria.