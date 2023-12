Call for vaccine policy review as neonatal tetanus resurfaces in Uganda

In 2011, Uganda was declared Tetanus free due to initiatives in improving maternal health in the country. However, since then, there has been a change in fortunes, especially with women who give birth in difficult circumstances. Dr. Robert Mugagga, an obstetrician and gynecologist, thinks the government needs to re-examine how the tetanus shot is given, following a study he did with support from the Buganda Kingdom.