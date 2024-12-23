Byanyima, Katonga Road faithful meet Besigye in Luzira

Members of the Katonga Road-based political faction seeking to become the Patriotic Front for Freedom are planning to approach Uganda Prison authorities to protest what they claim is the isolation of Dr. Kizza Besigye from other inmates. Led by faction leader Erias Lukwago, they say, Dr Besigye, whom they met earlier today at Luzira Prison, expressed that he had sought to freely associate with other prisoners but has been restricted in that regard.