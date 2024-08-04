Byagagaire: Avoiding gazetted accounts hurts small business growth

The culture of avoiding keeping money in gazetted places is not only detrimental to the growth of the economy but also cripples the growth of small businesses and start-ups, according to Buliisa Resident District Commissioner Longino Byagagaire. Byagagaire says commercial banks are more than ready to support clients whose accounts are active by lending them money for growth, which, in turn, helps small enterprises grow. He was speaking in Buliisa, where Centenary Bank opened a branch targeting mainly the fishing community and farmers in the area.