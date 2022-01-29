BUSOGA EDUCATION : Minister Obua calls for greater investment in education

The State Minister of education in charge of sports Denis Obua has challenged the people of Busoga sub-region to invest more in the education of their children, saying that is the best gift a parent can give a child. He was speaking at Ibulanku village in Bugweri district at the first graduation ceremony of Leura School of nursing and midwifery. Obua's views were shared by Bugweri county Member of Parliament Abdu Katuntu, who noted that knowledge is power and encouraged parents to educate their children.