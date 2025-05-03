Businessman Rajiv Ruparelia dies in early morning car crash at Busabala flyover

Police have confirmed the death of Kampala businessman Rajiv Ruparelia, who died in a car crash early this morning at approximately 1:54 AM at the Busabala flyover traffic lights in Makindye-Ssabagabo, Wakiso District. According to Police Traffic Directorate spokesperson Michael Kananura, the crash involved a Nissan GTR motor vehicle, registration number UAT 638L, which was traveling from Kajjansi towards Munyonyo. Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle after colliding with temporary pavements installed at the roundabout section of the flyover.