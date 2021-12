Bus owners warned on hiking fares without consultation - Katumba

The Minister of works and transport Gen. Katumba Wamala has said that bus operators who effect the new fares communicated by the Uganda bus owners association before consulting with the ministry, risk losing their route charts and licenses. The hike in transport charges has been attributed to the rising fuel prices. NTV’s Aaron Mukama visited the bus parks on Thursday and found that some operators had gone ahead with the hike.