Bunyoro kingdom condemns plans from 2 communities to secede

Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom intends to petition the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanya over growing attempts by various communities to secede from the kingdom. This was revealed during the Kingdom Parliamentary session held at Rukurato Hall. Andrew Byakutaga the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister says, as a Kingdom they are not impressed with what is happening in Buliisa and Kiryandondo adding that they cannot allow Bunyoro to be subdivided.