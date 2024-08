Buhweju police arrest four brothers over prison warder’s murder

Police in Buhweju District, western Uganda, are holding four suspects for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old prison warden. The suspects, who are reportedly brothers, accused the warden of having a love affair with their mother before killing him. Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, says an investigation into the matter has commenced to bring the four suspects to court.